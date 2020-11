A woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a New Sharon house fire.

Shaina Shayler-Begin, 59, was found dead in her Mile Hill Road home, where she lived alone, after a fire broke out there about 2:48 a.m., according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Her remains were taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta.





The fire remains under investigation.

New Sharon is east of Farmington.