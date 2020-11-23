The Capital Judicial Center will be closed to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

Those who have come in close contact with the employee have been notified following CDC guidelines.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maine rose to 10,544 on Monday. Of those, 9,471 have been confirmed positive, while 1,073 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





Correction: A previous headline of this story had the incorrect location for the Captital Judicial Center.