The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention closed its investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak that began last month at the Brooks Pentecostal Church.

At least 62 cases of COVID-19 were linked to the church outbreak during the course of the investigation, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. The outbreak originated at the Brooks church, but quickly spread throughout Waldo County.

It likely began on the weekend of Oct. 2, when between 100 and 150 people gathered for an indoor fellowship service at the church, according to the Maine CDC. Masks were available but not routinely used.





Other cases linked to the Brooks outbreak were reported at the Captain Albert W. Stevens School in Belfast, the Ames Elementary School in Searsmont and Mount View Elementary School in Thorndike, as well as at Bayview Manor, a residential care facility in Searsport where an employee tested positive.