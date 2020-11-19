Bangor Public Works crews gathered in West Market Square on Thursday morning for an annual tradition unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic — the city’s holiday tree. The 39-foot balsam fir, which was harvested in Glenburn, made its arrival in downtown Bangor around 8 a.m.

However, the annual tree lighting ceremony and festival of lights will not be taking place this year. Instead, the Rotary Club of Bangor, which hosts the annual parade, is encouraging people to hang their own lights. The club will be decorating the downtown tree on Dec. 5 to kick off its campaign.

Clockwise from left: Bangor’s holiday tree is suspended over West Market Square as public works crews move it into place on Nov. 19; a public works employee looks at the lower branches; an employee looks to see where the tree topper would be attached. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN





Bangor Public Works crews check out the holiday tree right after it arrives in West Market Square at 8 a.m. on Nov. 19. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

Clockwise from left: Public works crews get ready to suspend the holiday tree in downtown Bangor on Nov. 19; equipment gets lifted above West Market Square; crews sweep up pine needles left from the tree; the tree arrives. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

Bangor Public Works employees work to secure the holiday tree in West Market Square on Nov. 19. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

Clockwise from left: Once the tree is put in place, Bangor Public Works crews secure it in the base in West Market Square on Nov. 19; an employee looks to prepare the tree after it arrives; crews help screw the tree in place; an employee prepares the branches; a man in a forklift helps secure the tree; an employee prepare the tree. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN