Washington County is getting its second COVID-19 testing site.

University of Maine at Machias will be the host of a swab and send test clinic, where anyone can get tested for free. A doctor’s order or evidence of symptoms are not necessary to be tested.

Testing will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays, and appointments are required. The site will be able to perform 150 tests per week on average.





Washington County has had 159 total confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 55 of which are currently active. There have been no deaths.

The other Washington County testing site is at Calais Regional Hospital.