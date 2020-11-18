A Farmington woman died Tuesday night after a crash in Norridgewock.

Sally McKinley, 85, was driving a 2003 Cadillac Deville south along Route 139 just after 7 p.m. when she collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Ford Fusion, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office

McKinley died at the scene, while her son, 57-year-old William McKinley of Farmington, was taken to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan where he was treated for rib and wrist injuries, the sheriff’s office said.





The Ford’s driver, 31-year-old Joshua Savage of Norridgewock, was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Savage — who was not wearing a seat belt — was in critical condition early Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.