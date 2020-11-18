For the second time in two months, several inmates at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn are on hunger strike in a fight to strengthen COVID-19 protections in the facility.

Nearly two dozen inmates are refusing meals and have sent a letter to administrators listing more than a dozen requests, including that jail staff and inmates be tested for COVID-19, the Sun Journal reported.

The new strike comes only two days after seven out of 22 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Jail Administrator Jeffrey Chute told the Sun Journal that inmate’s demand for widespread testing is already taking place.





Three jail staff members have also tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks, a spike in cases that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention classified as an outbreak.

That outbreak was the first time COVID-19 was reported within jail walls. It is unclear if the staff cases are linked to the inmates testing positive.

The protest is the second time in two months that inmates have conducted a hunger strike due to COVID-19. In October, 28 prisoners refused food for more than a day to call attention to their demand for more testing and complaints about the inability to socially distance within their units.

That strike came to an end after Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson promised mass testing for the jail’s 148 inmates. Inmates had previously only been tested under certain circumstances, including if they showed signs of the virus.

Group spaces like prisons and jails often lead to close contact between inmates and staff that can allow the virus to spread quickly. As of Nov. 10, 182,776 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in America’s prison and jails, according to The Marshall Project.

The Marshall Project said that Maine had the 14th lowest rate of prison COVID-19 cases, with 125. No COVID-19-linked deaths have been reported among prison inmates and staff.

Androscoggin has had the highest COVID-19 rate of Maine’s 16 counties as of Tuesday, according to Maine CDC data. There have been 9,363 confirmed and probable cases and 166 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine in March.