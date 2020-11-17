FRENCHVILLE, Maine — A school bus traveling on slippery roads in Frenchville Tuesday morning was damaged after crashing into a ditch, according to the Maine State Police.

Donald Pelletier, 49, of Frenchville was driving a 2010 Ford school bus on U.S. Route 1 in Frenchville at around 7:34 a.m. when he began to lose control of the vehicle.

The bus slid into a ditch beyond the highway’s shoulder before rolling onto its side, police said.





No students were on the bus when it crashed. Pelletier was uninjured, as was Mandi Morin, the bus’s lone passenger. Both Pelletier and Morin are employees of the Aroostook County Action Program, who owns the bus.