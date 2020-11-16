Homelessness is spiking in Portland amid the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials say.

City-run shelters were housing 539 people as of last Monday, the most since an influx of migrant families swelled numbers in the summer of 2019, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Portland has reduced capacity in its city-run shelters to decrease the spread of COVID-19 — which is known to spread quickly in homeless shelters and other group living situations. To deal with increasing numbers, city officials have put hundreds in local hotels free of charge, the Press Herald reported.





Already at high levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness in Maine’s largest city has grown during the pandemic, with many residents losing their jobs due to the resulting economic downturn. Pandemic conditions have also made it increasingly difficult for housing insecure residents to couch surf — staying with a friend or family member, usually for a short period — and decreased the number of affordable housing units in the city.

In April, officials announced they would close Portland’s city shelter to new residents after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Closings and capacity reductions, as well as other effects of COVID-19 on the city’s housing insecure population, have drawn harsh responses from the city’s homeless population and local activists. In July, more than 100 protesters gathered in tents outside City Hall, demanding that the city give more resources to its homeless and low-income residents.

The city has responded by attempting to find new housing for homeless residents, including increasing stays in local hotels and developing a controversial plan to shelter people in the Cumberland County Corrections complex during the winter months.

About 12 percent of Portland’s residents live below the poverty line, compared with 10.9 percent statewide, according to census data.