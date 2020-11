This story will be updated.

A serious crash has closed a stretch of Route 9 in rural Washington County.

The crash happened in Crawford about 6:30 a.m. and has closed the road since, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





Traffic is being detoured through Route 1 in Baileyville and Route 192 in Wesley, England said.

No additional information was available Monday morning, but England said details will be released later.

Crawford is west of Calais.