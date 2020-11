A man driving a dump truck in Wales died on Friday after crashing off the road and overturning onto the driver’s side, police said.

John Bennett Jr., 52, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was the only occupant of the black and yellow Peterbilt dump truck, which was loaded with gravel when it crashed off Gardiner Road. Authorities believe he may have had a medical issue at the time of the crash.