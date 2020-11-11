The Saco Police Department is asking for help in finding 15-year-old Michelle Sargent, who was last seen at her home on Friday.

Michelle Sargent Credit: Courtesy of Saco Police Department

Sargent is 5’6” and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and possibly carrying a gray Nike backpack.

She is believed to be in the Saco-Biddeford area.





If you see, or know where Sargent is, contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535 or your local police department.

Sargent is the second teen reported missing from the Saco area this week. Mariah Bailey was last seen at her home on Thursday and has not yet been found.