Two staff members at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The employees received the results through rapid antigen tests and are awaiting confirmation through PCR testing. They remain in isolation.

Ten residents and approximately 120 staff members will go through testing which will continue throughout the week.





Maine has seen a recent uptick in outbreaks in its correctional facilities since May.

The Maine Correctional Center had an initial virus outbreak in May that was limited to four inmates. Then, more than 80 inmates at the York County Jail, plus staff and their relatives, tested positive after a jail employee attended an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket region

The second outbreak at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has grown to 131 cases, the largest outbreak the state has seen in a correctional facility. Thirteen staff members and 118 inmates have tested positive since October with 14 of the cases recovered. Results show there are no new cases among the inmates outside the two units where the outbreak began, the MDOC said.

Meanwhile, at the Maine State Prison in Warren, three staff members have tested positive for the virus since October — with two recovering — and three inmates have tested positive. It has been eight days since the prison had a positive test result.