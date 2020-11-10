Federal prosecutors have accused a Rockland man of stabbing his brother in the neck while they were aboard a fishing vessel 200 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

On Monday, a federal judge in Portland ordered that Justin Warren, 43, be held without bail on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. The charge, which was filed Nov. 3, stems from an alleged stabbing aboard a fishing vessel in February. It was not immediately clear why there was a nine-month delay in charges being brought against Warren.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators said that Warren stabbed his brother in the neck on Feb. 16 while they were working on a fishing vessel that was 200 miles off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, according to court documents.





The alleged stabbing occurred while crew members were watching a movie. The ship’s captain said he witnessed Warren approach his brother with a knife and lunge at him, according to a Coast Guard investigator’s affidavit.

The captain and another crew member took the knife from Warren and saw that the brother had a wound on his neck that was about 5-inches long and 2-inches deep. The captain used super glue and gauze to temporarily patch the wound, the affidavit states.

Authorities were notified of the stabbing and a Coast Guard ship escorted the fishing vessel back to shore. Warren’s brother was taken to a hospital, where he received stitches to close the wound. Warren was taken to a hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Warren is currently at the Knox County Jail in Rockland, where he has been held since March on unrelated charges.