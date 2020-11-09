If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

HOULTON, Maine — The Aroostook County’s Sheriff’s office is seeking the whereabouts of a Skowhegan woman after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and stole a mobile home at a gas station in Sherman.





A photo Samantha White, 25, who is wanted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a domestic assault and vehicle theft in Sheramn Credit: Courtesy of Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office

Samantha White, 25, of Skowhegan stopped at a Shell gas station in Sherman with her boyfriend, who originally hails from Vinalhaven, on Saturday at around 7a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. White then reportedly assaulted her boyfriend before stealing his vehicle, a 1996 Winnebago mobile home. Two dogs living in the mobile home are also believed to be in White’s possession.

The Winnebago was later located in Yarmouth, just outside of Portland, though the whereabouts of White, who was out on bail when the incident occurred, remains unknown. She faces six counts of criminal charges, including elevated aggravated assault, robbery and criminal mischief.

Anyone with knowledge of White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842.