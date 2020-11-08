The Maine State Police Troop A is asking for assistance to locate Lebanon resident Tammy Millette, 40, who was last seen on Route 5 in Fryeburg at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lovell and Cornshop roads.

She was last seen walking northbound away from her vehicle wearing a black and gray Nirvana T-shirt, leggings and was barefoot. Millette left her cell phone in her vehicle.

Police describe her as 5’6” and weighing 175 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.





Those with information about Millette’s whereabouts should contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 extension 9, and ask for Trooper DuBois.