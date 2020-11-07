Bangor High School has at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member, interim superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said late Saturday.

“We are working closely with Bangor Public Health and the Maine [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to minimize the spread of the virus,” she said. “If you or your child have been identified as having been potentially exposed, the CDC or a Bangor nurse will contact you today and will provide you with more information regarding what you will need to do.”

She said all people who had contact with the confirmed case will need to quarantine for 14 days.





The school will move to remote learning on Monday.

“All other Bangor schools will continue to operate the in-person, hybrid and remote options,” Harris-Smedberg said.

The school first warned of the possible exposure on Wednesday, but said there were no confirmed cases in any Bangor schools at that time. That notice said one or more people at the Abraham Lincoln, Bangor High, Fruit Street and William S. Cohen schools have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

There are no quarantine requirements for staff or students at 14th Street School, the notice said.

Harris-Smedberg advised parents to monitor themselves and their child for signs and symptoms and to call 211 for general COVID-19 questions.

She said she would provide more updates on plans for in-person learning when she receives more guidance from the CDC.