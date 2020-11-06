This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The University of Maine at Presque Isle will do remote learning on Friday after a person connected to the college tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Friday.

It was not clear if the positive case was a student, faculty member or someone else connected to the university.





The university learned Friday morning that a “campus community” member tested positive for the virus, according to an email sent to students. That person is asymptomatic and currently in good health as they quarantine.

The university said that it had put Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols in place, including instituting contact tracing.

The case comes amid a broader spike in COVID-19 cases in Aroostook County. The rise has heavily affected educational institutions, including K-12 schools in Mars Hill, Caribou and Limestone.

There are currently 12 active COVID-19 cases in Aroostook County, according to the Maine CDC.