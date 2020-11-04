FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A 15-year-old Fort Fairfield Middle/High School student is facing a felony charge after infecting his school’s server with malware, police said Wednesday





School staff called the police around 10:35 a.m. Monday after finding that the SAD 20 school district’s server was being attacked with malware through an outside computer, causing technological disruptions throughout the building.

Students and staff were unable to do school work on the network for about a half-hour. The compromise also disrupted the school’s email and phone systems.

SAD 20’s information technology staff were able to stop the attack, but not before police said it created havoc. There was no permanent damage to the server, and police said that the security of students and staff was never at risk.

The 15-year-old male suspect — who is not being named by authorities because of his age — is charged with aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy, a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. His court date is scheduled for January.

SAD 20 Superintendent Timothy Doak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.