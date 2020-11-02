WARREN, Maine — Five cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Midcoast Athletics Center.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it has opened an investigation into the outbreak at the facility. The cases appear to be connected to kids playing basketball, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said.





The last time a COVID-19 positive person was in the facility was on Oct. 21, according to a statement from the Midcoast Athletics Center. Since it has been more than 10 days since that last visit ― and because the facility is regularly deep cleaned ― the facility will remain open.

“The CDC has been wonderfully supportive and has confirmed that, because we regularly deep clean the building, there is no current danger to any person who has visited the MAC since Oct. 22, nor is there any indication that a shut-down of the facility is warranted,” according to the statement.

One of the positive cases connected to the center is an individual on the Medomak Valley High School’s boys soccer team.

This week, the high school announced a total of four cases connected to the high school, including the individual on the soccer team, according to the Courier Gazette. However, one of those four positive students is a remote learner and has not been on school grounds or associated with any extracurricular activities, the newspaper reported.

Medomak Valley High School has been exclusively operating remotely since Oct. 26, when the case linked to the boy’s soccer team was detected. The plan is to tentatively return to a hybrid in-person learning model on Nov. 9.