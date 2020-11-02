A New York man likely drowned Sunday afternoon after his kayak flipped on Bryant Pond.

Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk, 28, was kayaking about 1:30 p.m. when his kayak flipped, dumping him into 47-degree water, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





Rizk, whom Latti described as an inexperienced kayaker, wasn’t wearing a life jacket and didn’t know how to swim.

He attempted to grab onto his kayak before he went under the water, according to Latti.

Two friends who witnessed Rizk’s kayak flipping grabbed kayaks and paddled out to where they last saw him, but found no sign of Rizk, Latti said.

A Maine Warden Service dive team was scheduled to search Bryant Pond for Rizk about 8 a.m. Monday.

No additional information was released.

Bryant Pond is in Woodstock in Oxford County.