PORTLAND, Maine — The Three Little Pigs and Red Riding Hood warned us about the wolf at the door. He’s nothing but bad news. He may eat you — or your grandmother — with his enormous fangs. Or maybe he’ll blow your house down with a gust from his powerful lungs. Either way, it’s best to keep your door bolted.

But what if the wolf standing on your welcome mat sings and plays electric guitar? What if he sounds like rockabilly heroes The Cramps or rhythm-and-blues pioneer Screamin’ Jay Hawkins? Should you open up and give him a chance?





In this case, the answer is: Yes.

Werewolf Serenade is the brainchild of Portlander Betsy Tesh. Missing live music and theater, she convinced her neighbor to don the werewolf persona and sell spooky singing telegrams for Halloween, which happens to coincide with Saturday’s full moon.

The dozen-or-so, $30 slots sold out fast and now the creature is howling — door-to-door — around the city, singing and playing his guitar through a portable amplifier. His repertoire includes, “I Put a Spell on You” and “I was a Teenage Werewolf.”

Tesh hopes the artistic, plein air stunt will inspire other Mainers to think up their own creative way to celebrate the fun holiday, while maintaining a coronavirus-safe distance from others.