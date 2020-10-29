This story will be updated.

The unionized nurses, medical laboratory scientists and technologists at Calais Regional Hospital have called for CEO Rod Boula to be fired, arguing that he has misspent the hospital’s money on costly attorneys and labor negotiations and not worked to bring the hospital out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy for more than a year.





In a press release and a public letter, the union said that more than 80 percent of its members at Calais Regional Hospital had publicly signed a petition of no confidence in Boula and mailed it to members of the hospital board and Calais City Council. It argued that several experienced workers have left the hospital as employee morale hits “an all-time low” and management struggles to find replacements.

“We have concluded that one person is responsible for these problems in our hospital, our workplace and in our community,” they wrote. “As the CEO, Rod Boula is the one who has ultimately made the decisions that have put us in this current situation, despite him blaming many other people and circumstances for his own failure at his job.”

Hospital spokesperson Dee Dee Travis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The unionized nurses and medical lab scientists have been in contract negotiations with the administration since October 2018, when their last contract expired. A new technical bargaining unit, which formed in June, is still negotiating as well. Both authorized a strike in 2019, though workers haven’t officially gone on strike. This week, the union said the contract negotiations have cost the hospital more than $8,000 per bargaining session, totaling more than $75,000.

Their public display of frustration comes as the hospital has faced great financial turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic and now faces an uptick of COVID-19 in and around Calais, for which it has been ramping up testing in recent weeks.

With declining revenues during the initial surge of the pandemic, the hospital warned that it was going to lay off 10 percent of its staff and that it might have to close without outside relief funds. The hospital has not confirmed how many workers it laid off in late April. At the time, there were 211 full-time employees at the hospital, more than 50 of whom were unionized.

The hospital sued the federal government to overturn rules that bar bankrupt businesses from participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, but a judge ruled against the hospital, which eventually did receive funds from another relief program.

The hospital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in fall of 2019 to help restructure millions in debts. Amid shrinking revenues in recent years, the hospital phased out newborn deliveries in 2017, ended outpatient cancer care in 2018 and switched to a cheaper outside staffing company for its emergency room doctors at the beginning of February.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services appointed an ombudsman to oversee patient care there earlier this year, but a judge recently ruled that the watchdog was no longer necessary given improvements that had been made in the engagement of staff, the scheduling of services and the operation of its emergency room by a Tennessee-based company.