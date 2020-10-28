Three Sanford students reportedly received flu shots without permission from their parents.

Northern Light Health, the medical provider for a series of flu shot clinics hosted by the district, confirmed in a statement that three children were given the shots “without fully executed, or completely documented consent.”





The statement did not explain how or why the mistake could have occurred, according to the Portland Press Herald.

It’s not known what ages the children in question are, but George Kimball, the father of a seventh-grader, complained to NBC affiliate News Center Maine about his daughter getting a shot without consent.

“She had the paperwork in her hand and she asked me, ‘Did you sign me up for a flu shot?’ and I said no, and she said, ‘Well I got one,” Kimball told the TV station.

Sanford Superintendent Matthew Nelson told the station that he is looking into the matter. He also said that the permission slip for flu shots is included in paperwork that students and their families receive at the beginning of the school year.

Since Oct. 20, Northern Light Health has had 11 clinics for the Sanford School District. One more is scheduled in November for remote learners.