A Bangor man was arrested by city police on Wednesday after allegedly brandishing weapons at an event for President Donald Trump featuring South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and other well-known Republican surrogates.

Peter Beitzell was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, said Sgt. Wade Betters, a Bangor police spokesperson. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury said that her security detail responded to the man carrying two weapons and the governor was “never in physical danger.”





The incident at the Trump campaign office on Hogan Road around 9:30 a.m. was resolved quickly, Trump campaign spokesperson Nina McLaughlin said. Neither police nor Noem’s office confirmed what kinds of weapons Beitzell was carrying, but McLaughlin said she was told that the man had a knife.

Noem is headlining events in Maine on Wednesday alongside Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski and Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks. An afternoon event at the Trump campaign office in Gorham is still on, McLaughlin said.

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon is a Class D misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of $2,000. A phone message left for Beitzell was not immediately returned.