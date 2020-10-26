York High School is holding all classes remotely on Monday.

The superintendent announced over the weekend that one person has tested positive for the coronavirus.





Right now, 47 students and nine staff members have been identified as close contacts and must quarantine.

The superintendent said the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention or a school representative will contact anyone who is identified as a close contact.

All close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days, even if they are tested for the coronavirus and receive a negative result.

Before reopening school for students and staff to learn in person, York High School will be cleaned and disinfected to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.