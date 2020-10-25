Police are investigating the death of 42-year-old Derek Blyth after he was found dead at an Old Town residence on Saturday, according to the Maine State Police.

Old Town police responded to a call from 345 Brunswick St. at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a shooting had occurred at the residence.





The Maine State Police Major Crimes unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, state police spokesperson Katharine England said.

The major crimes unit investigates homicides, supicious deaths and child abuse cases.

An autopsy will be performed later on Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death, England said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns.