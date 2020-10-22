This weekend in Bangor, the Bangor Historical Society has a revamped version of its Darker Mount Hope Cemetery Tour, in which participants — each in a 10-person, masked group — stop at landmarks around the cemetery, where “ghosts” tell their stories. Tickets are $10 per person, and groups are allowed in every 20 minutes between 6 and 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Also this weekend, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts folk band Gentle Temper at 8 p.m. Friday (reserved pod seating only), the Cross Insurance Center’s final outdoor concert of the year is set for Friday evening with local songwriter Adam Babcock, and Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont hosts Like Lava on Friday evening and the Treble Makers on Saturday.





At UMaine, the first live performance on campus since the pandemic started is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, with local cellist Noreen Silver and pianist Phillip Silver performing a free concert at Minsky Recital Hall. UMaine’s Jordan Planetarium has also reopened, and will offer a music experience this weekend with “A Day at the Planetarium,” set for 9 p.m. Friday.

There’s also a huge array of both live and digital theater this weekend, including Ten Bucks and True North Theatre’s “Spoon River Anthology” at 4 p.m. at Indian Trail Park in Brewer; “Ghost Postcards From Maine,” online via the Penobscot Theatre Company; and “Tales From the Muck,” outside at 7 p.m. all weekend at the Belfast Maskers theater on Church Street.

The Shotwell Drive-In in Rockport — after hosting the Camden International Film Festival earlier this month — has a double feature of scary movies this weekend. The bona fide classics showing this weekend include “The Blair Witch Project” and “Midsommar” on Friday night, and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “The Shining” on Saturday; shows start at 6 p.m., and tickets are $20 per car.

On TV this weekend, take your pick on Friday between the new Bruce Springsteen documentary “Letter To You” and the new Bill Murray/Sofia Coppola film “On The Rocks,” both on Apple TV+; “Bad Hair,” a new horror flick on Hulu; or “The Queen’s Gambit,” a new drama from Netflix. On Sunday, HBO premieres a new drama series, “The Undoing.” And, earlier in the week, Netflix offered up a new set of interviews from David Letterman’s series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”