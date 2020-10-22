In 2005, Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, a nonprofit land trust based in nearby Orland, worked with the Lucerne-in-Maine Village to place a permanent conservation easement on Sunset Rock and several other village-owned properties, including six islands in Phillips Lake.

The Sunset Ledge parcel protects about 17 acres of forested upland and open ledge, which is about 840 feet above sea level.

From the parking area at the end of Sunset Road, visitors can follow a short footpath to the ledges. The path is maintained by the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust. Along the trail, a couple of land trust signs are posted.

The trail ends at the edge of the ledges. You can walk out along the relatively flat rock, exploring it for a few hundred feet as it stretches south and east. Be careful to stay on the rock to avoid stepping on any delicate moss, lichen and low-lying plants.

From the ledges, you can enjoy views of Phillips Lake, Mud Pond and Second Pond, as well as small hills and mountains, including Chase Mountain, Oak Hill and Bald Mountain.