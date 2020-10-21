York County native Christopher Cassidy will soon return to Earth after his nearly 200-day mission in outer space.

Cassidy, 50, was scheduled to say his farewells to his fellow astronauts aboard the International Space Station about 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday before boarding the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

The Soyuz spacecraft was scheduled to depart from the space station about 7:30 p.m. for the more than three hour journey back to Earth. The trio should land near Dzhezhazgan in Kazakhstan just before 11 p.m.

