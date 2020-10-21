The owners of Maine’s Blind Pig Tavern want you to know that their place isn’t the same Blind Pig Tavern featured in a national Joe Biden campaign ad last weekend.

Blind Pig Tavern co-owners Roland and Brandi Kennerson posted a note on the restaurant’s Facebook page saying that statements made in the ad — which aired during Sunday’s Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game — don’t apply to them. But the social media backlash from people getting their Blind Pigs mixed up has been intense.





The ad featured a bar in Ann Arbor, Michigan whose co-owner, Joe Malcoun, blamed President Donald Trump for the country’s response to the pandemic, Forbes reported.

“For 50 years, the Blind Pig has been open and crowded, but right now, it’s an empty room. This is the reality of Trump’s covid response,” Malcoun said in the ad.

“We don’t know how much longer we can survive without any revenue,” Malcoun added. “A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this. This is Donald Trump’s economy: There is no plan and you don’t know how to go forward. It makes me so angry. My only hope for my family and for this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election.”

Gardiner’s Blind Pig posted its response as the game was being played.

“To anyone who just saw an ad during the game, we are not affiliated with ANY political commercial, we are NOT closing. PLEASE, check location. We just EXPANDED! We do not discuss politics. Please come see us,” the posting said.

The 20 comments under the post on Wednesday were sympathetic to the bar getting caught in a political crossfire it did nothing to warrant.

But other comments included pulverizing reviews on the Blind Pig’s Facebook page and some that were obscenity-laced or otherwise inappropriate, Brandi Kennerson said.

But most amended or eliminated their responses once they understood their own error, she said.

She said she wasn’t surprised at the misidentification. Blind Pig is actually a commonly used name. Portland has a Blind Pig barber shop and a brewery in California also uses the moniker.

The Blind Pig Speakeasy Bar in Bardstown, Kentucky said on its website that the name traces back to the Prohibition era. Underground drinking establishments used the name in implicit acknowledgement of the police practice of ignoring their illegal sale of alcohol.

“There are a lot of Blind Pigs out there,” Brandi Kennerson said.