The Lewiston City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved funding to outfit the city’s police force with body cameras, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The police department and union proposed the purchase of 80 body cameras as well as 15 cruiser cameras from BodyWorn by Utility during a workshop session last week. The city will enter into a five-year, $596,000 contract with the company, and the $119,225 in funding approved on Tuesday will cover the first year of that contract, according to the Sun Journal.

Lewiston officials have been discussing body cameras with the police department since June, when the police patrol union demanded that all sworn personnel be outfitted. Those demands came in response to a council resolution condemning racial profiling and excessive force by police in Lewiston following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis earlier this year.