Durham officials are asking residents not to open any emails that appear to be from the town after confirming that a “number of email addresses in the Durham Town Office were compromised.”

The emails, if opened, could spread a virus to the recipient’s computer, and should be deleted immediately, town officials said.





Specific addresses that are confirmed to be compromised are codes@durhamme.com, gthebarge@durhamme.com, chief@durhamfire-rescue.com, and adminasst@durhamme.com, but the town says there may be others.

The town is investigating the hack.