Four workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at d’Youville Pavilion, a physical rehab center and nursing home owned by the St. Mary’s Health System.

All four people, two employees and two outside vendors, were asymptomatic and tested positive after routine employee testing, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal. After the positive results were reported, everyone at the facility was immediately tested. Those results will be back in a couple of days, according to the facility.

D’Youville has stopped allowing visitors or new patients for the time being, and will also temporarily stop transferring patients within the facility. D’Youville said it is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to perform contact tracing and contact anyone who may have been exposed.