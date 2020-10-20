Two construction workers fell onto Interstate 395 in Brewer on Monday when a wooden walkway gave way beneath them.

Garrett Mulligan, 19, and 56-year-old Darren Pelletier were removing cross braces connected to an outer beam on the bridge over I-395’s Wilson Street exit about 3:24 p.m. when the beam twisted unexpectedly as the support was removed, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





The beam’s sudden twist caused the temporary wooden platform on which the men were working to fall about 20 feet onto the interstate below them, England said Tuesday morning.

Two construction workers were injured Monday afternoon when a wooden walkway over Interstate 395’s Wilson Street exit gave way beneath them. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

Mulligan and Pelletier landed on the debris, but no vehicles were in the road when they fell, according to England.

The men were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where they were treated for injuries.

Mulligan and Pelletier work for Wyman and Simpson of Richmond, which has been contracted to replace the Wilson Street bridge over I-395 as part of the Maine Department of Transportation’s project to replace several interstate bridges.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.