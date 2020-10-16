Portland City Manager Jon Jennings will leave his job in 2022, he said Friday.

Jennings accepted a one-year extension on his contract during a recent performance evaluation but declined a three-year deal. The city council is reviewing that deal, which would end on July 12, 2022. That would presumably be Jennings’ last day, if the council approves the contract, the city announced on Friday.





“In light of everything the city is facing right now due to the pandemic and its impact on our fiscal health, I agreed to stay on for an additional year to assist the mayor and [city] council as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Jennings said in a statement.

Since becoming city manager in July 2015, Jennings has received two three-year contracts.

Jennings has been targeted by some of the city’s more progressive activities and had a stormy relationship with former Mayor Ethan Strimling, but his decision to welcome 450 asylum seekers from Angola in 2019 won accolades from the state’s association of city and town managers, Portland Press Herald reported.