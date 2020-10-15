STACYVILLE, Maine — A 4-month-old infant died Thursday afternoon after falling onto the road from a horse-drawn buggy the baby was riding in on U.S. Route 11, locally known as Station Road.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received the initial report of the child’s fall at approximately 12:45 p.m. The baby was taken by ambulance with a significant head injury to Millinocket Regional Hospital, where the infant died from the injuries, Maine State Police said.

Police are investigating the death as accidental.