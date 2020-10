A grand jury indicted a Massachusetts motorist on Wednesday for alleged negligence in a fatal crash on Interstate 295 in July.

Nasser Tibaijuka, 42, of Waltham, Massachusetts, is accused of felony manslaughter for allegedly hitting Joseph Fisher, 41, of Woolwich, while Fisher was securing an item in his truck in the breakdown lane, state police said.

New Hampshire state police arrested Tibaijuka, who faces extradition to Maine, state police said.