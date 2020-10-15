A farming family in Warren is accusing a neighbor of wounding both their dogs on Wednesday because he was afraid that they would get at his chickens, CBS affiliate WGME reported.

Farm owner Billy Brown said that one dog, JD, was shot in a hind leg, while Millie had her front ankle shattered by a bullet. The Brown family said that the dogs were shot while cutting through a corner of the property of the neighbor, who was not identified, WGME reported.





Two dogs owned by the Brown family of Warren were allegedly shot by a neighbor. Credit: WGME

The family took out a $10,000 loan to pay the veterinary bill for the dogs.

The neighbor allegedly told the Browns that the dogs would attack the chickens. The Browns said that the neighbor has been charged with animal cruelty, but WGME could not confirm that.

Two Hancock County men, meanwhile, await their turns in criminal court for allegedly shooting a pug named Franky on a Winter Harbor beach two years ago whose body was, in a strange twist, discovered by the wife of a district attorney.