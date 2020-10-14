Two elementary school students who were kicked off a school bus in New Hampshire last week for not keeping their faces covered will be allowed to return on the bus.

The Monroe Consolidated School Board convened an emergency meeting on Monday to say that JPI Transportation had backed down from its decision to ban the two boys, ages 9 and 10, from the bus for the rest of the school year, the Caledonian-Record reported.

Going forward, a student caught not wearing a mask will be banned from the bus for five days. A second offense will bring a 10-day ban and a third offense will lead to a meeting between the bus company and school officials to determine the next penalty.