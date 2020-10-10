NEW SWEDEN, Maine — Bryan Forbes, 63, of Stockholm remains in serious but stable condition at Northern Light Eastern Medical Center in Bangor, following a head-on crash in New Sweden on Friday, according to the Maine State Police.

Stephanie Anderson, 32, of Caribou also suffered serious injuries in the crash, but was treated and released from Cary Medical Center.





Forbes was traveling north in a 2005 Mercury Sable at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday when Anderson’s 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser crossed his lane from the south. An apparent equipment failure caused the collision, according to the police report.

Anderson’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over on its side.

Anderson was charged for operating after suspension, police said. She is expected to appear in Caribou District Court in December.