The Hannaford supermarket in Saco is recalling fresh pizza dough after a customer allegedly tampered with it.

A customer allegedly inserted metal objects into the fresh pizza dough sold in the deli department, according to the store. The tampering came to light after a customer returned pizza dough.





Customers who bought fresh pizza dough at the store between 2 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday should not eat the dough and may return it to the store for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of this recall.

Saco police are investigating the tampering.