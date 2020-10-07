BELFAST, Maine — The man who allegedly killed his sister and her husband at their Waldo home on Monday was part of a family feud over their stepfather’s estate, according to a police affidavit.

Glenn Brown, 66, made his first court appearance on Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast with his attorney Steven Peterson of Rockport. Justice Robert Murray, who did not ask Brown to make a plea, scheduled a hearing on Oct. 15 to determine if bail will be set. About 10 of Brown’s family members were there to support him.





Tina and Richard Bowden, both 64, died of single gunshot wounds to their heads. They were found by police at their Bonne Terre Road home after Brown, of Benton, drove to the Belfast Police Department Monday afternoon to turn himself in, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday by Maine State Police Det. Scott Huff.

Brown initially told police he thought he had shot somebody, but later told officers he had shot “two exotic birds.” When pressed by police about where the shooting happened, he said it was in the area of his sister Tina Bowden’s house in Waldo.

Officers rushed there, where they found Tina Bowden dead and Richard Bowden showing only “faint signs of life.” Richard Bowden was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of the couple. He invoked his right to not answer questions from detectives.

Glenn Brown made his first appearance on Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast for allegedly killing his sister and her husband in Waldo. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN

That night, two detectives met with Brown’s brother, Mitchell Brown, 59, who said that he and his siblings had been involved in “an ongoing civil battle” with Tina Bowden over their stepfather’s estate.

He said that his sister had excluded the rest of the family from the estate, and that in the months before and after his stepfather’s death, she had “made their lives extremely difficult” and caused “an enormous amount of animosity within the family,” according to the affidavit.

Mitchell told detectives that his brother “did not speak of the family’s issues often,” according to the affidavit, but he knew that Brown was “very angry with Tina.”

Some of the family’s animosity was playing out in court. In May, their brother Ralph E. Brown of Winterport, filed suit against Tina Bowden, who served as trustee of their stepfather’s estate.

Cecil “Zeke” Armstrong, a Belfast native who raised seven stepchildren, died in November 2019 and left about $126,000 in assets, plus a house and about 25 acres of land in Belfast. The estate was to be divided into seven equal shares.

In his lawsuit, Ralph E. Brown claimed that his sister had refused to provide details about the estate and had dipped into their stepfather’s assets.

But Tina Bowden fought these claims. In her response to her brother’s lawsuit, she denied doing anything wrong, saying that she only used Armstrong’s funds to care for him so he could remain in his home during his life. She claimed that Ralph E. Brown and Mitchell Brown had “harassed, bullied” and interfered with her while she was carrying out her duties as the trustee. Last year, Bowden obtained a protection order against Mitchell Brown after he allegedly assaulted her while she was with their stepfather.

She also issued a counterclaim against her brother, Ralph E. Brown for defamation, slander and severe emotional distress. She said he had falsely accused her of stealing large amounts of Armstrong’s insurance money and had given their stepfather too much morphine to accelerate his death.

Bowden said in her counterclaim that her brother’s statements harmed her and her reputation and alienated her from family members.

Officers searched Glenn Brown’s blue Chevrolet Silverado where they found a 9-mm pistol, according to the affidavit. At the Bowdens’ home, they also recovered an empty 9-mm casing on the floor and unfired 9-mm cartridges. Police found a bullet strike on a kitchen cabinet door, according to the affidavit.