A pedestrian wearing dark clothes in an area with no streetlights was hit by an SUV and died in North Turner on Tuesday night.

Dillon Jordan, 33, of Turner, was crossing Route 4 at about 6:55 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Freestyle hit him. He died at the scene. The other driver, 64-year-old Sandra Shirley of Auburn, was uninjured, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.