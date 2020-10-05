Maryjane Giddings. Credit: Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department

The Westbrook Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Maryjane Giddings, 28, of Westbrook.

Giddings was reported missing over the weekend and was last seen in the downtown Westbrook area.

Giddings is described as a white female, approximately 5’0”, 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip up sweatshirt, a black flat brimmed hat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644 extension 0.