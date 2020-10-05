An Auburn woman was arrested Sunday evening after she allegedly shot another woman in the face.

Kachina Swasey, 24, was charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, two counts of assault on an officer and violating conditions of release, according to the Auburn Police Department.





Swasey was arguing with a 37-year-old woman near Moulton Park on Hutchins Street about 5:30 p.m. when she shot the woman in the face, Auburn police said.

Kachina Swasey, 24, of Auburn. (Courtesy of the Auburn Police Department)

The victim, who was conscious and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the face, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she remains in stable but serious condition, according to police. Police did not release the victim’s identity.

Swasey allegedly spit on an officer and bit another when they attempted to place her under arrest. The officers’ injuries didn’t require immediate medical attention, according to the department.

Swasey is being held without bail pending her initial court appearance.

The shooting remains under investigation.