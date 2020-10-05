A Bangor man was arrested on Monday after an attempted shoplifting incident at the Big Apple Store on State Street, according to police.

Michael Decarvalho, 29, was attempting to shoplift when he was approached by a customer in the store, police said. A verbal argument ensued between the two men leading to Decarvalho allegedly showing a knife during the confrontation and fleeing the store.

A canine unit eventually located Decarvalho on Center Street.

Decarvalho was arrested and charged with attempted theft and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, police said.