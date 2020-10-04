A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by an Amtrak train in Old Orchard Beach.

William Grizzaffi, 52, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was walking with his wife and a friend from downtown toward a motel on East Grand Avenue about 11:59 p.m. when Grizzaffi stopped on the railroad tracks at the Walnut Street crossing, according to Old Orchard Beach police Capt. David Hemingway.





Grizzaffi was walking from the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train hit him, Hemingway said.

He died at the scene.

Hemingway said that the signal devices at the Walnut Street crossing were functioning when Grizzaffi was hit.

The death remains under investigation, but Hemingway said alcohol was likely a factor.