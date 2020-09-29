A woman who allegedly witnessed the 2017 killing of a New Gloucester woman recalled her account of the day’s events Tuesday at the trial of the New York City man accused in the killing.

Quaneysha Greeley. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Quaneysha Greeley, 22, of Lewiston was the state’s key witness in the murder trial of Carine Reeves, 40. Reeves has been accused of shooting Sally Shaw, 55, to death in Cherryfield in July 2017. Her body was found by a passing motorist on Route 193, according to court documents. Greeley is also charged with murder in the case.





Greeley, Shaw and Reeves were all in a relationship together, and they dealt drugs across Maine for almost a year before Shaw’s death, according to court documents. Greeley stayed in touch with Reeves after the death, even corresponding with him from prison after she was arrested in connection with the killing.

On Tuesday, Greeley detailed how she met Shaw and Reeves and became involved in their drug-dealing operations, taking trips with the two to New York to buy and sell cocaine and heroin. She recalled the events that led up to Shaw’s death, describing to the jury the trip to Machias to try to find new buyers for drugs that resulted in the shooting.

On the day Shaw died, the three of them were traveling from Machias to Bangor. Shaw started provoking Reeves by insulting the mother of his children, and didn’t stop after both Reeves and Greeley asked her to, the 22-year-old said in court.

Reeves, who was driving, hit Shaw, pulled the car over and dragged her out of the car while Greeley remained in the passenger seat, Greeley said. He pulled Shaw over to the side of the road, shot her and left her body there, she said.

Greeley saw Reeves pointing the gun right at Shaw as she lay in the grass by the side of the road, where he had dragged her, she said in court. She heard him say “I’m going to do it.” Then she said she heard the gunshot.

After getting back in the car, Reeves wiped his hands on the sweater Greeley was wearing, because it belonged to him, she said. Greeley said that after he shot Shaw, he asked her if she wanted to leave the car. She told him she was fine, and didn’t leave the passenger seat, where she had been the entire time it had taken Reeves to allegedly pull Shaw out of the car and shoot her.

“I feel like if I told him I wanted to leave, I was going to die because I’d just watched him kill someone,” she said.

After Shaw’s death, Greeley stayed by Reeves’ side. She not only traveled with him back to Bangor but continued to accompany him to New York. She also stayed in touch with him from jail after she was arrested in 2017. He paid for her clothes, food and phone, Greeley told Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam.

Ten months after her arrest in Queens, New York, she asked to speak to police officers, wanting to testify about what she’d seen and heard that day.

Greeley still faces a murder charge for Shaw’s killing. She has pleaded guilty to lesser charges of drug trafficking and hindering apprehension, for which she is awaiting sentencing.

Her attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker, said that the murder charge against Greeley is likely to be dismissed after Reeves’ trial.

Last Thursday, the opening statements from both the prosecution and defense emphasized that Greeley was a key witness in the first murder trial to be held in Maine during the pandemic.

Reeves attorney Stephen Smith tried to ask why it took Greeley 10 months to ask to speak with police about Shaw’s killing. He also asked her whether she intended to replace Shaw in Reeves’ life.

However, Reeves objected to his own attorney’s questions, asking Smith to be removed from his legal team because the lawyer was not asking the questions Reeves wanted asked.

The defendant also complained that he had not been shown all the state’s evidence that Greeley had seen prior to her testimony.

Superior Court Justice Harold Stewart said that while Smith would remain in the courtroom, defense attorney Jack Baldacci could lead witness questioning, per Reeves’ request.

The trial is expected to continue for at least another week. The court is taking precautions that include requiring everyone to wear face coverings, adhering to social distancing and closing the courtroom to the public, allowing people to watch the trial from a different room inside the courthouse instead.