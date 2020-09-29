Jimmy Fallon, a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and current host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” visited Quoddy Head Light in Lubec on Monday.

In a post on Instagram, Fallon posted a photo of himself wearing sunglasses and a mask by the iconic lighthouse, which overlooks Maine’s border with Canada. Fog hovers above the top of the lighthouse in Fallon’s photo.





“Decided to get up early and see the sunrise in the easternmost point in the United States. Lubec, ME. I did. Low visibility. It was still awesome,” Fallon wrote, adding the hashtag #loveatfirstlight.

In the post, Fallon wrote that he was visiting a “friend in Maine” whom he did not name but who almost certainly is Lorne Michaels, the longtime “SNL” — and now “Tonight Show” — executive producer who owns Josh Pond Farm, a 150-acre organic wild blueberry and goat farm in nearby Whiting.

Fallon has been to Maine before, and was spotted with Michaels at a Lubec brewery on Water Street in October 2017 when they stopped in for a couple of beers. At the time, other patrons at the brewery took pictures of themselves with Fallon and Michaels and posted them on social media.